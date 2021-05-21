Rahul raj

Certificate of completion Of Adobe XD UIUX Design course

Certificate of completion Of Adobe XD UIUX Design course
https://www.udemy.com/certificate/UC-6e451808-eb29-431f-b3e9-50f918cee744/?utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=email&utm_source=sendgrid.com

This certificate above verifies that RAHUL RAJ successfully completed the course User Experience Design Essentials - Adobe XD UI UX Design on 05/18/2021 as taught by Daniel Walter Scott on Udemy. The certificate indicates the entire course was completed as validated by the student. The course duration represents the total video hours of the course at time of most recent completion.

Posted on May 21, 2021
