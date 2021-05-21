Spotify UX : (case study) Problem solving 

Design brief

This is a design which i completed at the time of my course completion

i choose this project cause of the interest the users taken towards this app is in majority and it was really helpful for extracting the user input and their problems towards it. I present you an UX experience of the app which tends to smoothen the day by music

Real User problems :

1) Very hard to find the Podcast.

2) It would have been better if the app playlist and library of recent songs be in the homepage.

3) I don't like how the player of the app looks.

Solutions :

1) Bringing the Podcast menu on the home screen.

2) Adding LIBRARY on the home screen as well for convenient user experience

3) Changing the theme of the music player screen.