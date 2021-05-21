Spotify UX : (case study) Problem solving 

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Design brief
This is a design which i completed at the time of my course completion
i choose this project cause of the interest the users taken towards this app is in majority and it was really helpful for extracting the user input and their problems towards it. I present you an UX experience of the app which tends to smoothen the day by music
Real User problems :
1) Very hard to find the Podcast.
2) It would have been better if the app playlist and library of recent songs be in the homepage.
3) I don't like how the player of the app looks.
Solutions :
1) Bringing the Podcast menu on the home screen.
2) Adding LIBRARY on the home screen as well for convenient user experience
3) Changing the theme of the music player screen.