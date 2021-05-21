Learning is Fun

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I’ve been avoiding compositions to practice individual elements. But I really needed to go back to them....This is Illustration part of a series for a project I’m working on for a local Daycare/school.