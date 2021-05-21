Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Learning is Fun

Learning is Fun alphabet universe procreate vector composition illustrator 2d character illustration explore book pencil planet tiger school
I’ve been avoiding compositions to practice individual elements. But I really needed to go back to them....This is Illustration part of a series for a project I’m working on for a local Daycare/school.

Designer & Illustrator IG: @mejia.90
