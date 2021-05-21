Ollie Brown

Uncovering the mystery

Ollie Brown
Ollie Brown
Uncovering the mystery colour style binoculars travel app person mystery jungle ipadpro vector explore woman female travel design illustration
An illustration created with a dash of mystery and sophistication. The mix of the dark and over powering jungle and the well dressed stylish explorer is a nice clash that I feel really works. The main question is what has she just discovered through the binoculars?

