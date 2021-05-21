Makar Sakranti Illustration

Trending designs to inspire you
Makar Sakranti is an Indian festival celebrated in January every year. It marks the end of winter season and beginning of a new harvest season.
Flying Kites is a tradition on this festival to get exposure to the sun.
