Makar Sakranti Illustration

Makar Sakranti Illustration vector illustration tradition indian india celebration occasion yellow vector kites illustration festival makar sakranti
Makar Sakranti is an Indian festival celebrated in January every year. It marks the end of winter season and beginning of a new harvest season.

Flying Kites is a tradition on this festival to get exposure to the sun.

Check out the full project on Indian festivals illustrations here

