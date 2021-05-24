BBG Dashboard - Concept Design

Hey dear Dribbble Community 👋

ㅤ

It's my pleasure to introduce you this wonderful dashboard design for gamers. What do you guys think of the color and style combination? Thanks for the challenge and inspiration @Lev Makarov. Share your feedback with me!

ㅤ

🔥 We'll be actively updating you with new designs every day!

ㅤ

~ Greetings from Germany