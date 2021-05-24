BBG Dashboard - Concept Design

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey dear Dribbble Community 👋
ㅤ
It's my pleasure to introduce you this wonderful dashboard design for gamers. What do you guys think of the color and style combination? Thanks for the challenge and inspiration @Lev Makarov. Share your feedback with me!
ㅤ
🔥 We'll be actively updating you with new designs every day!
ㅤ
~ Greetings from Germany