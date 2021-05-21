Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Avery Elias

Clara logo branding

Avery Elias
Avery Elias
Clara logo branding app startup blur background grain texture vector logotype orange blue pink green gradient logo typogaphy logo mark word mark logo gradient gradient mesh illustration branding
A closer look at the Clara logo type work :)

Scope:
— Discovery & Strategy
— Logo System
— Typography & Colour
— Landing page design

Click to read a few explanations for some of the word mark elements and styling!

Avery Elias
Avery Elias
Toronto based Designer & Illustrator

