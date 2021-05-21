Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Sofi Finkel
Flux IT

Flux IT Job Openings!

Sofi Finkel
Flux IT
Sofi Finkel for Flux IT
  • Save
Download color palette
  1. ux-ui dribbble.mp4
  2. full-stack dribbble.mp4
  3. phyton dribbble.mp4

Flux IT Job Openings! En colaboración con @amaalva creamos esta serie de gráficas que facilita la búsqueda de talentos en LinkedIn, con las características y requerimientos de los puestos disponibles para hacer match con un fluxer del futuro.
_
Flux IT Job Openings! With @amaalva we created this series of graphics to boost the recruitment of talents on Linkedin. Each one of them shows the details and specifications of the available position to find future fluxers (:

View all tags
Posted on May 21, 2021
Flux IT
Flux IT
Fresh digital design comin' your way!

More by Flux IT

View profile
    • Like