Flux IT Job Openings! En colaboración con @amaalva creamos esta serie de gráficas que facilita la búsqueda de talentos en LinkedIn, con las características y requerimientos de los puestos disponibles para hacer match con un fluxer del futuro.

Flux IT Job Openings! With @amaalva we created this series of graphics to boost the recruitment of talents on Linkedin. Each one of them shows the details and specifications of the available position to find future fluxers (: