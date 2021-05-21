Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Majid Nouri

Real Estate App Concept

Majid Nouri
Majid Nouri
  • Save
Real Estate App Concept buy sell trend flat apartment realestate real estate house home application app design ux design ui design ui ux uiux ux ui
Download color palette

Hello Hello! 🙋🏻‍♂️🙋🏻‍♀️
Check out my new concept design for a Real Estate App!

This app offers you lovely apartments & places to find your dream house.

Hope you'd enjoy it and feel free to leave your feedback! 💬
Don't forget to press "L" on the keyboard to give me LOVE. ❤

Happy Designing! 🥳

Wanna collaborate with me?
Shoot your business inquiry to
imajid6573@gmail.com
Instagram | Dribbble | Linkedin

Majid Nouri
Majid Nouri

More by Majid Nouri

View profile
    • Like