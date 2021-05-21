Mᴅ. Rɪᴢᴡᴀɴ Sɪᴅᴅɪϙᴜᴇɪ

Traveling App

Mᴅ. Rɪᴢᴡᴀɴ Sɪᴅᴅɪϙᴜᴇɪ
Mᴅ. Rɪᴢᴡᴀɴ Sɪᴅᴅɪϙᴜᴇɪ
  • Save
Traveling App ui design minimal ui ux interface typography ecommerce app concept illustration app android app travel app booking app splash onboarding mobile design interaction design trip travel clean training
Download color palette

Hi Friends!

let's enjoy my new app design. Hope you will get full project soon.

Download Source File: Download

Don't forget to press "L" , follow and share some love and give your valuable feedback. Have a nice day!

✉️ Have a project to discuss? I am available for Remote, Full-time, Contract, Freelance project! You can contact me in any of the given means below.

E-mail: rizwanjpi@live.com
Skype : rizwanjpi
Hire Me: Upwork

Mᴅ. Rɪᴢᴡᴀɴ Sɪᴅᴅɪϙᴜᴇɪ
Mᴅ. Rɪᴢᴡᴀɴ Sɪᴅᴅɪϙᴜᴇɪ

More by Mᴅ. Rɪᴢᴡᴀɴ Sɪᴅᴅɪϙᴜᴇɪ

View profile
    • Like