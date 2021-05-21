Yuki Zhong

Hobby Mobile App Idea

Yuki Zhong
Yuki Zhong
  • Save
Hobby Mobile App Idea mobile app design ux ui
Download color palette

Experimenting with an idea for an app that helps users track progress on their hobbies. The app can integrate with users' calendars to pick optimal time for hobbies and provide timely reminders.

View all tags
Posted on May 21, 2021
Yuki Zhong
Yuki Zhong

More by Yuki Zhong

View profile
    • Like