Beans & Stars coupons discount mystic beans stars animation vector minimal flat typography motiongraphic motiondesign uidesign uxdesign ux ui design
Hi, I am Sajal Kumar, UX Designer

Work info: These screens were designed for an e-commerce app (UD App).

Concept of the UI: The users can use their UD Beans/Mystic Stars in the kitty to reduce the total price to be paid during the checkout process.

Visit my website: https://sajalkumar.com/
Follow me on
Medium: https://medium.com/@isajalkumar247
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/themonk.ux/

