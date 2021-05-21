'What a Time to Be Outside' Boys Archive x MTC (Shorts)

What a time to be outside! 🍃🌸🌐 Limited capsule collection with @boys.archive(IG) is now live only on aboysarchive.com 💿

This project continues the conversation of overconsumption and thoughtfulness around the lifecycle of the garment. The short and long sleeve tee share the same visual language of past garments I’ve created, leaving you the space to capture your future intention while celebrating the return to the outdoors.

The navy blue tee is prolly my favorite outta the bunch—we did some cool stuff using puffed ink on the back to create separation between the blotchy globe and the type. Enjoy! ✌🏾