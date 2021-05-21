Matthew Doyle

Return of the Jedi 40th Anniversary

Matthew Doyle
Matthew Doyle
Hire Me
  • Save
Return of the Jedi 40th Anniversary star wars day fantasy scifi space crest shield badge starwars 40 commemorative anniversary identity brand identity branding logotype brand design logo star wars art star wars
Return of the Jedi 40th Anniversary star wars day fantasy scifi space crest shield badge starwars 40 commemorative anniversary identity brand identity branding logotype brand design logo star wars art star wars
Return of the Jedi 40th Anniversary star wars day fantasy scifi space crest shield badge starwars 40 commemorative anniversary identity brand identity branding logotype brand design logo star wars art star wars
Return of the Jedi 40th Anniversary star wars day fantasy scifi space crest shield badge starwars 40 commemorative anniversary identity brand identity branding logotype brand design logo star wars art star wars
Return of the Jedi 40th Anniversary star wars day fantasy scifi space crest shield badge starwars 40 commemorative anniversary identity brand identity branding logotype brand design logo star wars art star wars
Return of the Jedi 40th Anniversary star wars day fantasy scifi space crest shield badge starwars 40 commemorative anniversary identity brand identity branding logotype brand design logo star wars art star wars
Return of the Jedi 40th Anniversary star wars day fantasy scifi space crest shield badge starwars 40 commemorative anniversary identity brand identity branding logotype brand design logo star wars art star wars
Download color palette
  1. Artboard 1 copy 2.jpg
  2. Artboard 1 copy 3.jpg
  3. Artboard 1 copy 7.jpg
  4. Artboard 1 copy 5.jpg
  5. Artboard 1 copy 6.jpg
  6. Artboard 1 copy 4.jpg
  7. Artboard 1 copy 8.jpg

Here’s a little process work for another passion project:

Branding Identity for Return of the Jedi 40th Anniversary which is slowly approaching!

Full case study will follow once a direction is chosen.

Which is your favourite?

Matthew Doyle
Matthew Doyle
Art Director Graphic Designer
Hire Me

More by Matthew Doyle

View profile
    • Like