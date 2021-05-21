Kirk! Wallace

Earth Day Poster

Kirk! Wallace
Kirk! Wallace
Hire Me
  • Save
Earth Day Poster boston simple character illustration earth day gig opster printing flowers flower poster help earth
Download color palette

Heyyy we're putting on a live screen printing event tomororw Saturday in Somerville. Come bring an old shirt (cleaned) and get one of 4 prints by myself, Adam Danielson, and the lucky house team.

see you there! Message me on IG with questions or check my posts over there for more info!

http://instagram.com/bonehaus

Kirk! Wallace
Kirk! Wallace
Constantly Comissioned Independent Commercial Art Studio. 🌙
Hire Me

More by Kirk! Wallace

View profile
    • Like