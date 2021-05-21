Poster Design | Mid-Century Modern | Bucket Chair

Trending designs to inspire you
I am working on a series of posters that highlight furniture from different interior design styles. These posters call out the style and the furniture piece, as well as showcase an image of the furniture and an individual icon of the furniture piece.
I created all components of the poster in Adobe Illustrator, including typography, image mask, icon design, and other design elements.