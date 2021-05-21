Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Bold Distribution Group

Concept logo for flooring accessory company. Looking to create a strong mark that is memorable and also represents the company's main function via a parquet flooring pattern.

Posted on May 21, 2021
Sam Behrmann

