Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Picto Design Studio

Brightstag -Recent Project Update

Picto Design Studio
Picto Design Studio
  • Save
Brightstag -Recent Project Update 2d pictodesignstudio pictodeignstudio branding motiongraphics animation vector graphics 2danimation illustration
Download color palette

BrightStag is a boutique digital marketing agency that uses indepth actions on priority specialised in ecommerce services of food and beverage industry.Check the images for better understanding

Picto Design Studio
Picto Design Studio

More by Picto Design Studio

View profile
    • Like