Chris Diggs

John and Lillian Miles Lewis Brand

Chris Diggs
Chris Diggs
Hire Me
  • Save
John and Lillian Miles Lewis Brand black and white civil rights exclamation john lewis logo branding
John and Lillian Miles Lewis Brand black and white civil rights exclamation john lewis logo branding
John and Lillian Miles Lewis Brand black and white civil rights exclamation john lewis logo branding
John and Lillian Miles Lewis Brand black and white civil rights exclamation john lewis logo branding
John and Lillian Miles Lewis Brand black and white civil rights exclamation john lewis logo branding
Download color palette
  1. lewis1-2.jpg
  2. lewis2.jpg
  3. lewis1-3.jpg
  4. lewis1-4.jpg
  5. lewis1-5.jpg

2021 has been a busy, busy year. But in that first half, I got to work on a dream project with my pal and the board of the John and Lillian Miles Lewis Foundation.

After meetings with the board, reading and watching as much about John Lewis that I could over a few weeks and late night talks through concepts and ideas, we kept coming back to what the theme about John and Lillian's life was...making it plain.

The words they spoke, the actions they participated in, and the influence they made was easy to understand, pointed, and easy to understand. Go make good trouble, stand up for the marginalize even when it was not easy, and raise a new generation to take that baton and continue the work.

Case Study: https://haymakerco.com/john-and-lillian-miles-lewis-foundation/

View all tags
Posted on May 21, 2021
Chris Diggs
Chris Diggs
Creative designer and lover of hip hop.
Hire Me

More by Chris Diggs

View profile
    • Like