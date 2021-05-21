Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Rubaitul Azad

Grey Space Computing Client Logo Design

Rubaitul Azad
Rubaitul Azad
  • Save
Grey Space Computing Client Logo Design vector animation illustration photoshop ui ux website typography identity design branding
Download color palette

Hey Whats up,
My another logo design project the logo concept was letter G + S + C. This logo will be used on their website & app. The idea is to combine a letter G + S + C.
Hope you like it. Thank you!
Please feel free to write your Opinions in the comment section below!
Available Globally For Projects
For any business enquires or Collab contact at
info@rubaitulazad.com
https://rubaitulazad.com

Rubaitul Azad
Rubaitul Azad

More by Rubaitul Azad

View profile
    • Like