Grey Space Computing Client Logo Design

Hey Whats up,
My another logo design project the logo concept was letter G + S + C. This logo will be used on their website & app. The idea is to combine a letter G + S + C.
Hope you like it. Thank you!
Please feel free to write your Opinions in the comment section below!
Available Globally For Projects
For any business enquires or Collab contact at
info@rubaitulazad.com
https://rubaitulazad.com