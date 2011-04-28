Ryan Scherf

It's Electric

It's Electric ios texture typography pacifico icon
Redesign of www.electricpeelsoftware.com.

Electric font is Pacifico, with Futura beneath it. Just experimenting with some overused textures (the gunmetal) and some new ideas (the repeating lightning bolt in yellow).

Posted on Apr 28, 2011
