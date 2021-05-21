Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Karina Chow

Web Accessibility for Newbies

Web Accessibility for Newbies vector graphic design design cute 2d adobe illustrator illustrations cover image cover art vector art illustrator illustration a11y accessibility
A play on the "For Dummies" Wily Branding, design made for my in-progress web accessibility introductory articles.

You can see the first article here:
https://levelup.gitconnected.com/web-accessibility-for-newbies-1098fa15f9f0?sk=bceb2cec30361f2f5408868adadb0d67

Screw the rules, I have green hair
