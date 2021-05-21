Aryo Romadhon
Plainthing Studio

Enigma Home - Real Estate Landing Page

Aryo Romadhon
Plainthing Studio
Aryo Romadhon for Plainthing Studio
Hire Us
  • Save
Enigma Home - Real Estate Landing Page typography website landing page web design ui design ui design clean rent realestate home property real estate
Enigma Home - Real Estate Landing Page typography website landing page web design ui design ui design clean rent realestate home property real estate
Download color palette
  1. Model 2 (2).png
  2. HIFI (3).png

Hello folks 👋

I want to share the results of my exploration of Real Estate Landing Page, what do you think about this design?

Feel free to leave feedback and don't forget to press (L)

Wanna collaborate with us? Shoot your business inquiry to
plainthingstudio@gmail.com

Plainthing.studio | Vicolo | Ui8 | Youtube | Behance

Plainthing Studio
Plainthing Studio
Hire Us

More by Plainthing Studio

View profile
    • Like