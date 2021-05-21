Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
momentum simple feminine vector design logo symbol premium women comunity
hello everyone.
This is a simple logo I did for a community of women between the ages of 20 and 30 in a residential area in the United States. I ask for criticism and suggestions from all of you. thank you

Posted on May 21, 2021
