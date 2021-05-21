Growing a Distributed Team at Spotify

Trending designs to inspire you
The third and last one of the illustrations I made for the Spotify design blog.
“There’s an analogy that likens good team culture to agriculture. Just like how plants need certain elements (like good soil, seeds, sun, water, and weeding) to grow, teams need certain attributes; like mutual trust, shared values, and accountability to do their best work and to help a good team culture grow.”
Those were Pilar Serna’s words on her experience as a Senior Design Manager at Spotify and I had the pleasure to create an image for them.