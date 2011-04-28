Adam Grason

Lunchbox Limited Clothing 3

logo branding apparel
Another idea. He wanted it to look similar to a shoe lace but not a complete shoe lace look. I just used a font and tweaked it and added the little ends to give it a shoe lace look.

Posted on Apr 28, 2011
