Bhanu Prathap

Needmoremed

Bhanu Prathap
Bhanu Prathap
  • Save
Needmoremed design logo medicalsupply needmoremed
Download color palette

Medical supply marketplace designed to disrupt the current medical supply chain using advanced analytics to efficiently and dynamically match supply and demand to ensure we never have the shortage again

View all tags
Posted on May 21, 2021
Bhanu Prathap
Bhanu Prathap

More by Bhanu Prathap

View profile
    • Like