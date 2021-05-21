Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Fausta abimanyu handaru

Cards Payment - MG

Fausta abimanyu handaru
Fausta abimanyu handaru
  • Save
Cards Payment - MG bank card payment cards credit creditcard card card payment
Download color palette

Hello mates
This is a version of Mister Cards
Hit "L" If you like it

Looking for Web Design, UI Design, or Front-End Dev? Contact me: faustaabimanyu@gmail.com

or you can check

my portfolio: https://fausta-portfolio.herokuapp.com/

View all tags
Posted on May 21, 2021
Fausta abimanyu handaru
Fausta abimanyu handaru

More by Fausta abimanyu handaru

View profile
    • Like