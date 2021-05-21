Curiga Seafood

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
hello everyone. this time I created a logo for a seafood outlet. clients want their logos to stand out and be tasteful. therefore I use a bright color in this logo. what do you think this logo looks good? please write your comments.