Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
marunstudio

Curiga Seafood

marunstudio
marunstudio
  • Save
Curiga Seafood outlet sea typography design illustration premium restourant seafood logo
Download color palette

hello everyone. this time I created a logo for a seafood outlet. clients want their logos to stand out and be tasteful. therefore I use a bright color in this logo. what do you think this logo looks good? please write your comments.

View all tags
Posted on May 21, 2021
marunstudio
marunstudio

More by marunstudio

View profile
    • Like