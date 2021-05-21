Laoshan Beer can design.

Laoshan Beer is a fine beer product from Tsingtao Brewery. This beer is relatively low in alcohol, carbohydrates, and calories, making it more conducive to human health.

The Laoshan Beer packaging redesign exercise used the simplest text layout to create a sense of alienation among other competitors, allowing the product to stand out on the shelves. The simple design and large amount of white space illustrates the refreshing nature of Laoshan Beer, further increasing the consumer perception and curiosity of the product.