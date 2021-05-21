JuwenYang

Laoshan Beer can design.

JuwenYang
JuwenYang
  • Save
Laoshan Beer can design. beer can layout branding design
Download color palette

Laoshan Beer is a fine beer product from Tsingtao Brewery. This beer is relatively low in alcohol, carbohydrates, and calories, making it more conducive to human health.
The Laoshan Beer packaging redesign exercise used the simplest text layout to create a sense of alienation among other competitors, allowing the product to stand out on the shelves. The simple design and large amount of white space illustrates the refreshing nature of Laoshan Beer, further increasing the consumer perception and curiosity of the product.

View all tags
Posted on May 21, 2021
JuwenYang
JuwenYang

More by JuwenYang

View profile
    • Like