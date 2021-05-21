Laoshan Beer can design.

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Laoshan Beer is a fine beer product from Tsingtao Brewery. This beer is relatively low in alcohol, carbohydrates, and calories, making it more conducive to human health.
The Laoshan Beer packaging redesign exercise used the simplest text layout to create a sense of alienation among other competitors, allowing the product to stand out on the shelves. The simple design and large amount of white space illustrates the refreshing nature of Laoshan Beer, further increasing the consumer perception and curiosity of the product.