FOTTIFY Mobile Home Screen

FOTTIFY Mobile Home Screen
FOTTIFY is a Company registered by my friend with the sole aim of bringing technology to new start-ups. I was added to the team as the UI designer and this is the mobile UI for our still-in-design website. Watch Out.

Posted on May 21, 2021
