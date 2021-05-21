Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Nagib Al Sadik

Netflix App UI Redesign

Nagib Al Sadik
Nagib Al Sadik
  • Save
Netflix App UI Redesign mobile app redesign mobile app design netflix mobile app interface netflix mobile app ui netflix app ui netflix app screen user interface design mobile app ui design mobile app ui app design design ui design ui ux ui
Download color palette

Working with Adobe XD on this one.
Thanks for checking out my shot!

Hire Me - https://www.fiverr.com/biznagib
Behance - https://www.behance.net/uiuxnagib
My Youtube Channel - https://www.youtube.com/c/UIUXDesignStudio/

Nagib Al Sadik
Nagib Al Sadik

More by Nagib Al Sadik

View profile
    • Like