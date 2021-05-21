Social Media Posts for JotForm

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello Dribbblers,
An energetic, fun, and consistent social media language suitable for JotForm's conceptual visual brand. The goal is to make our social media posts recognized by our followers and others. 🎎
Hope you all like it!
Follow me:
https://www.instagram.com/duygusanli