The Noise

Editorial illustration for EL SALTO, symbolically representing the urban and humble origins of reggaeton in Puerto Rico, that emerged from the young cultural nightlife that took place in the nightclub known as The Noise.

Client: EL SALTO
Art Direction: Byron Maher & Sancho Somalo
Year: 2020
Text: Layla Martínez

Check the project here

