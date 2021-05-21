Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Editorial illustration for EL SALTO, symbolically representing the urban and humble origins of reggaeton in Puerto Rico, that emerged from the young cultural nightlife that took place in the nightclub known as The Noise.
Client: EL SALTO
Art Direction: Byron Maher & Sancho Somalo
Year: 2020
Text: Layla Martínez
Check the project here
You can find me here :)
Website | Instagram | Behance