Editorial illustration for EL SALTO, symbolically representing the urban and humble origins of reggaeton in Puerto Rico, that emerged from the young cultural nightlife that took place in the nightclub known as The Noise.

Client: EL SALTO

Art Direction: Byron Maher & Sancho Somalo

Year: 2020

Text: Layla Martínez

Check the project here

You can find me here :)

Website | Instagram | Behance