Webflow Logo Concept

I wanted to share this concept redesign for Webflow. When comparing their logotype to the rest of the visual brand there is a disconnect. The brand overall carries a serious tone, from messaging to visual design. The logotype looks and feels very fun and wavy. This concept is an evolution of the original mark keeping the roundness while refining the logotype a bit. Please let me know what you think, cheers!

Posted on May 21, 2021
