Linh Trinh
Kira

Wellness Stickers!

Linh Trinh
Kira
Linh Trinh for Kira
Wellness Stickers!
Some stickers for our wellness challenge 👀 We walked, counted steps, practiced gratitude, went beyond to take care of our mental health, and drank lots of water! Stay happy and healthy folks! ☀️

Kira
Kira
We're Kira. We make AI+ML contract analysis software.
