Duygu Ulutaş

Remake JotForm Homepage

Duygu Ulutaş
Duygu Ulutaş
  • Save
Remake JotForm Homepage ai figma branding ui illustration illustrator form design form landing page design landing page landing homepage design homepage ui homepage
Download color palette

Hello Dribbblers,

Here I did a remake homepage for JotForm. 🈴

This piece is one of the parts of JotForm's rebranding concept design.

Hope you all like it!
___

Follow me:
https://www.instagram.com/duygusanli

Duygu Ulutaş
Duygu Ulutaş

More by Duygu Ulutaş

View profile
    • Like