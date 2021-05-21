Tanzeem Parwaz

LITTLE ADVENTURE brand Identity design

LITTLE ADVENTURE brand Identity design playful pattern design logo app icon brand identity design branding
They offer a verity of local destinations trough their easy to use mobile app.
Their targeted audience are kids.

I have created the brand name,app icon, pattern, color palette and the logo.
Process- after getting the details I started writing some key points like - kids, adventure, Discovery.
Then I came up with the name "LITTLE ADVENTURE" in this name "LITTLE" refers to kid and "ADVENTURE" you know...😁you got it..
Then I started making some sketches like map and magnifying glass all those kind of stuffs..
Then I thought it will look good if I just add a compass.. after trying to put the compass and the magnifying glass together I failed 🤣..
I just used the compass and made the point (that triangle thing) to look like the letter "A" and yeah...that the icon..
Ok bye I will write it fully after some years bye😃

Posted on May 21, 2021
