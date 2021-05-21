Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Adam Cutler

Shaun Zom Gaming Streamiversary One-Sheet

Adam Cutler
Adam Cutler
Shaun Zom Gaming Streamiversary One-Sheet fundraiser content creation charity video games twitch streamer
Shaun Zom has the lofty goal of beating the $42K he raised for Dana-Farber last year for his next Twitch Streamiversary event, so I put this one-sheet together for him to help court some more sponsors. Things kick off at 10AM on May 22 (tomorrow) over at twitch.tv/shaunzomgaming, tune in if you're around!

Posted on May 21, 2021
Digital products, branding, and illustration
