Shaun Zom Gaming Streamiversary One-Sheet

Shaun Zom has the lofty goal of beating the $42K he raised for Dana-Farber last year for his next Twitch Streamiversary event, so I put this one-sheet together for him to help court some more sponsors. Things kick off at 10AM on May 22 (tomorrow) over at twitch.tv/shaunzomgaming, tune in if you're around!