Caught Dead in This

Caught Dead in This music psychedellic water hand albumart albumcover newmusic design illustration texture
Happy release day! #newmusicfriday making a splash with an oldie that got some love.

Quick Facts: Caught Dead was originally written in 2005 And then we started completely re-tracking everything in around 2016-2017 and then refined last month to where it currently washed up in 2021.

Please enjoy, if you love it, share it.

https://open.spotify.com/album/3haYOE9a1lVE1uLYKGOvBx?si=OOQHYVMxTxKFQPdRcIpN1g

If you like it, add it to a playlist fir summer! Link in bio ✨🌏🖐🏼🌊

