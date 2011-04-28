Adam Grason

Defy Apparel logo branding illustration script apparel design
This is for a start up clothing line. They had a very small budget and just wanted a simple script logo design. They wanted it to look kinda collegiate. Picked Orange randomly. Hope you guys like it!

Posted on Apr 28, 2011
