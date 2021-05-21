Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Roxanne Reyes

Sample product listing

Roxanne Reyes
Roxanne Reyes
  • Save
Sample product listing branding design
Download color palette

Anyone can bring this kind of bag anywhere, and anytime. Decided to use a background that depicts the owner is currently at the beach, with blue skies (the reflection from the sunglasses).

View all tags
Posted on May 21, 2021
Roxanne Reyes
Roxanne Reyes

More by Roxanne Reyes

View profile
    • Like