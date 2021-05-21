Trending designs to inspire you
Lhama Mia! is a restaurant on the outskirts of Venice, Italy.
Italians appreciate the scent of well-made and well-prepared pasta, a special recipe from the owner's family, Alfredo Lhama.
The restaurant is in a location where customers can watch the canals of Venice, sipping a good wine and enjoying one of the best pastas in Italy.