Clawd Creative

Lhama Mia!

Clawd Creative
Clawd Creative
  • Save
Lhama Mia! typography tifolio lhama mia brazilian design italian food italian restaurant branding logo design
Download color palette

Lhama Mia! is a restaurant on the outskirts of Venice, Italy.
Italians appreciate the scent of well-made and well-prepared pasta, a special recipe from the owner's family, Alfredo Lhama.
The restaurant is in a location where customers can watch the canals of Venice, sipping a good wine and enjoying one of the best pastas in Italy.

Clawd Creative
Clawd Creative

More by Clawd Creative

View profile
    • Like