Edison - Education Website for Online Courses

Live Preview: https://1.envato.market/edison-tke

Edison is an Online Education Website Design with the Elementor Page Builder plugin in WordPress. The world is changing, and online study is the most popular way to get new skills. That’s why we create a trendy, vibrant template for education platforms, courses, webinars, training, study, masterclasses, etc. All necessary pages like course description could be a course landing page, all courses library, media library, teachers, FAQ, Prices, and signup. Elementor is packed with powerful and intuitive features, providing endless possibilities. The design comes with an entire suite of beautifully engineered layout components, blogs, lists, and class pages.

Edison was carefully crafted by an experienced designer with great attention to detail, flexibility, and performance, specifically developing unique websites based on WordPress. This Site was created using Elementor and Elementor Pro and can be easily edited in Elementor and is compatible with most themes.

