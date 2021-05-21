Chris Moffett

2020

2020 logo concept design typography type illustrator logotype logo design concept branding monoline design logo graphic design 2020 freelance designer logo designer logo design logo
Logo concept designed for the year 2020.
This concept is based on the idea repetition. The year 2020 seemed to be endless. I was interested in the idea of the 2's and 0's connecting like an infinity symbol.

