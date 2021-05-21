Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
EN: Florescence Coffee is a coffee producer and coffee shop based in Brazil. The family farm of Emily Cardoso produces one of the best coffee beans in the country. In order to expand its brand, Florescence Coffee will open new units in São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, the most important capitals of Brazil.
Emily came to us to develop a project that makes the brand recognizable, simple, timeless, but with a vintage style, dating back to the beginning of the Cardoso Family's coffee production in the 1920s.