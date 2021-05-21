EN: Florescence Coffee is a coffee producer and coffee shop based in Brazil. The family farm of Emily Cardoso produces one of the best coffee beans in the country. In order to expand its brand, Florescence Coffee will open new units in São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, the most important capitals of Brazil.

Emily came to us to develop a project that makes the brand recognizable, simple, timeless, but with a vintage style, dating back to the beginning of the Cardoso Family's coffee production in the 1920s.