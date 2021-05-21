Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Sedo - Capstone Project

Sedo - Capstone Project xd design logo app branding design
Sedo is a platform that focuses on helping college students prioritize their mental health.
To learn more about this project visit https://anamichaels.myportfolio.com/work

Posted on May 21, 2021
