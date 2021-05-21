MJ monogram logo concept

Trending designs to inspire you
I thought a monogram of the letters "MJ" will be hard to make...
So I started doing some rough sketches on my pad after several attempt I forget what I was doing...so I ran out and cried aaaaaaaaaaaa...
Then I thought it will be an awesome idea to place the "M" inside of the letter "J" and I did it but it wasn't looking good..
After experimenting with the design in AI I came up with this 😂🙌... that's it bye👋