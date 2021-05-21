NE6

We Buy Cars For More

NE6
NE6
Hire Me
  • Save
We Buy Cars For More step process quote cars homepage desktop responsive web design web ux ui
We Buy Cars For More step process quote cars homepage desktop responsive web design web ux ui
We Buy Cars For More step process quote cars homepage desktop responsive web design web ux ui
Download color palette
  1. WBCFM (1600x1200).jpg
  2. WBCFM (1600x1200) - 2.jpg
  3. WBCFM (1600x1200) - 3.jpg

A nice simple homepage design we created for We Buy Cars For More. Visitors can come to the site and get a price/offer on selling their vehicle by entering the vehicle reg in the simple quote process.

You can visit the live site here

Design by Callum Butler

View all tags
Posted on May 21, 2021
NE6
NE6
Website and Digital Product Design Specialists.
Hire Me

More by NE6

View profile
    • Like