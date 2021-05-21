Roxanne Reyes

multifunction bag

multifunction bag
I made a sample product listing for amazon. I decided to add the image of a typical teenager who's studying and very compfy using the bag that can be a backpack, side bag or body bag as well.

Posted on May 21, 2021
